India is all set to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75th Independence Day) on 15 August. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to commemorate the monumental occasion, all departments and ministries will host a set of activities for a resurgent Aatmanirbhar Bharat. If we talk about sports, since Independence, India has come a long way. Like every other field, sports in India also made significant progress in the last 75 years. Here is a list of top sporting glories during all these years:

1) 1st Asian Games (1951)

It all started at the 1st Asian Games in 1951. After independence, it was the first multi-sport event celebrated in India. It was held in the national capital, New Delhi from 4 to 11 March. There were 57 events from eight sports and disciplines. A total of 489 athletes representing 11 Asian National Olympic Committees (NOCs) participated. The venue for all events was National Stadium. Japanese athletes won the most golds (24) and overall medals (60). India was in the second spot. We won 15 golds and 51 overall medals.

2) Summer Olympics (1952)

In Helsinki, Finland, India competed at the 1952 Summer Olympics. This was the second time India had competed as an independent republic. The country sent 64 competitors (60 men and 4 women) and took part in 42 events in 11 sports. We won two medals-one gold in Field hockey (Men’s Team Competition) and one bronze by Khashaba Jadhav in Wrestling (Men’s Freestyle Bantamweight).

3) World Cup Hockey, Malaysia (1975)

The 1975 Hockey World Cup was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It was the third edition of the Hockey World Cup men’s field hockey tournament. India defeated Pakistan with a goal difference of 2–1 in the final. Surjit Singh and Ashok Kumar scored the first goal and second goal, respectively.

4) 9th Asian Games, New Delhi (1982)

In the national capital New Delhi, from 19 November to 4 December 1982, the 9th Asian Games were held. India won 57 medals, including 13 golds.

5) World Cup Cricket, England (1983)

India created history when it won the 1983 Cricket World Cup under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. It was held from 9 to 25 June 1983. In the event, eight countries participated and England, India, Pakistan, and West Indies qualified for the semi-finals.

6) Athens Olympics (2004)

It was a special gaming event for India. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, the army colonel, won a silver medal in the sports shooting category. At that edition, it was India’s only Olympic medal. He served in Kargil during the 1999 war with Pakistan. Now a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he rapidly shot to fame.

7) Beijing Olympics (2008)

In Beijing Olympics, Abhinav Bindra became the first Indian individual Olympic gold medal winner. In the men’s 10m air rifle shooting event, a near-perfect 10.8 on his last shot helped the businessman in becoming an Olympic champion.

8) XIX Commonwealth Games Delhi (2010)

The 2010 Commonwealth Games was an international multi-sport event that was held in Delhi, India. It was held from 3 to 14 October 2010. It was the largest Commonwealth Games to date. In 21 sports and 272 events, a total of 4352 athletes from 71 Commonwealth nations and dependencies took part. It eclipsed the Asian Games in 1951 and 1982. With 177 medals, Australia came first. The host nation India finished second (38 golds and 101 total medals).

9) Cricket World Cup (2011)

It was another remarkable sporting event for India. In the final at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India won the tournament, defeating Sri Lanka by six wickets. India became the first country to win the Cricket World Cup final on home soil.

10) Tokyo Olympics (2020)

2020 Tokyo Olympics also brought limelight to India. In his debut at this gaming event, Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal (a throw of 87.58m) in his second attempt. In the Indian Army, he is a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO).

In recent years, India has given a lot of attention to sports. As a result of this in the future, undoubtedly the country will add many feathers to its cap.