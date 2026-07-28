The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced India’s 15-member squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, with Shubman Gill continuing as captain and KL Rahul named vice-captain.

Their premium fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and veteran spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are back in the squad for the first time since November 2025, although Bumrah’s selection is subject to his fitness clearance. Sai Sudharsan has earned a recall to the Test setup after impressing across formats, while Jasprit Bumrah has been included in the squad, subject to receiving fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE).

India will also play a four-day practice match in Colombo from August 7 before the Test series begins.

Maiden India call-up for Saransh Jain

The squad features a familiar core, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna retaining their places. Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, pacer Gurnoor Brar, batter Devdutt Padikkal and all-rounder Saransh Jain are also part of the touring party.

Notably, this marks the first call-up to the national team for Saransh who plays domestic cricket for Madhya Pradesh. He is an all-rounder who bats left-handed and offers a right arm off-break option to the captain. In 54 first-class matches, he has scored 2223 runs while picking 188 wickets with a best of 6/75.

The BCCI added that Washington Sundar was unavailable for selection for the first Test.

India squad for Sri Lanka Tests:

Shubman Gill (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain.

*Subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

India tour of Sri Lanka 2026 schedule

August 7-10: Four-day practice match, Colombo

August 15-19: 1st Test, Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle

August 23-27: 2nd Test, SSC, Colombo