India 4th Test squad announced; Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari get maiden call; Kuldeep Yadav, Murali Vijay dropped

India after a thumping 203-runs win against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham have announced the squad for the remaining two Tests. Shockingly, India have decided to drop mystery spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Test veteran Murali Vijay for the third and fourth squad. Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari have got a surprise call-up from the national side. The fourth Test between the two sides will take place from August 30 onwards at the Rose Bowl in Southampton before the final Test at The Oval in London from September 7 to September 11.

Shaw has been the talk of the town ever since playing for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy semi-final as a 16-year-old in the 2016-17 season. Since then, he has featured in 14 first-class matches, scoring 1,418 runs, including seven centuries and five fifties. The Mumbai batsman bagged 603 runs in 10 innings for India A in their recent England tour.

Vihari, on the other hand, started his career with Hyderabad before moving to lead Andhra Pradesh. He aggregated 5142 runs in his first-class career which includes 15 hundreds and 24 fifties with highest score being 302 not out.

India in their third Test, in their pursuit of 521 runs for victory, England resumed their innings at 311/9 and lasted a little over two overs before losing the final wicket of James Anderson (11) to off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. England’s innings closed at 317. India now trail the five-match rubber 1-2 as they proceed to Hampshire for the fourth Test, starting August 30.

The Three Lions are yet to announce their squad for third and fourth squad.

India Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Dhawan, Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Pujara, Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ashwin, Jadeja, Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hanuma Vihari