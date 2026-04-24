The Math of Asian Games 2038: Why India Wants to Host When Others Pull Out?
As India officially submits its bid for the 2038 Asian Games, the nation positions itself as a "buyer in a bear market"—leveraging global sporting withdrawals to cement its status as an emerging superpower.
While Western nations and historical hosts pull out of major events due to “soaring costs” and “lack of ROI,” India’s move to host the 2038 Asian Games is a calculated geopolitical gamble. For India, these aren’t just “games”; they are urban transformation projects and soft-power billboards. India has already decided to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.
The “Why”: India’s Strategic Logic
Urban Catalyst: The government uses the Games as a rigid deadline to force-multiply infrastructure: high-speed rail, metro expansions, and world-class sporting facilities.
Soft Power Supremacy: Hosting is a “coming out party” for a Top-5 global economy. It signals stability and administrative capacity to global investors.
The “Last Man Standing” Advantage: With fewer countries willing to host, India gains significant leverage in negotiating broadcast rights and hosting conditions.
Strategic Loss: First “Mega-Spend” edition; reset cost expectations.
2010
Guangzhou
$18B+
Massive Debt: National treasury absorbed billions in loss.
2014
Incheon
$1.6B
Debt Trap: Left the city with a $1B+ long-term deficit.
2018
Jakarta
$3.2B
Operational Loss: Covered by the Indonesian state.
2022
Hangzhou
$30B+
Record Deficit: Revenue (~$728M) vs. $30B+ spend.
The “Maths” of Hosting: Profit vs. Loss
Operational Loss: Direct revenue (tickets/sponsorship) rarely covers more than 20–30% of total expenditure. The “Tech/5G” focus in Hangzhou, for example, cost billions but generated no immediate cash return; it is a sunk cost categorized as an “investment.”
Infrastructure “Profit”: India views this as “Front-loaded Spending.” Money spent on a stadium or metro line now is an investment in a city’s 50-year future, even if the 15-day event itself loses billions.
The “White Elephant” Risk: The primary danger is building specialized facilities that rot post-event. India’s 2038 strategy reportedly focuses on multi-use hubs to mitigate this.
Data Sources For Financial Net Profit-Loss Segregation
Asian Games From 2000-2022: Hangzhou 2022 (Held in 2023)- Source (Infrastructure Cost):Hangzhou Municipal Government Financial Disclosure (reported by Reuters and Xinhua), Jakarta-Palembang 2018- Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia, Source (Revenue):INASGOC (Organizing Committee) Financial Summary, Incheon 2014-Source (Debt Audit):Incheon Metropolitan City Council Audit & Incheon Budget Office, Guangzhou 2010- Knight Frank Research: 2010 Guangzhou Report & Guangzhou Municipal Bureau of Finance, For Doha 2006-Doha Asian Games Organising Committee (DAGOC) and Qatar Ministry of Economy, Busan 2002- Source (Financial Outcome):Korea Institute for International Economic Policy (KIEP) Audit.
For Commonwealth Games 2000-2022: Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India: Report No. 6 of 2011 (Performance Audit on XIXth CWG), Oxford University (Flyvbjerg Study): Regression to the Tail: Why the Olympics Blow Up (Track record of cost overruns), Audit Scotland (2015): Commonwealth Games 2014: Third Report (Glasgow financials), Business Standard / Datanomics: Tracking CWG wealth and 17% revenue metrics (Sept 2025), For Melbourne 2006 (CWG): Victorian Auditor-General’s Office (VAGO) Report (2006).