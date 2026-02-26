IND vs ZIM live streaming: The defending champions, India is set to face Zimbabwe in the 48th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on February 26. The match has been scheduled for 7:00 PM IST MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

This Super 8 Group 1 clash seems to be a must-win for both sides to keep their semifinal dreams alive. India enters the game following a heavy 76-run defeat to South Africa. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe is looking to rebound after a massive 107-run loss to the West Indies.

India average 6.80 for the first wicket in this T20 World Cup, which is the lowest among the 20 teams that played. While Abhishek Sharma has registered 3 ducks in 4 innings, Ishan Kishan also made a duck in the previous match against South Africa.

On the other hand while Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza has been in great form this World Cup he averages 16.30 against India in 10 T20Is with a highest score of 46, a contest that would be interesting to see.

When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe live streaming

Catch the West Indies vs. South Africa T20 World Cup clash live tomorrow, February 26, at 07:00 PM IST. Watch the broadcast on Star Sports or stream it via JioHotstar for real-time scores and commentary.

How to watch India vs Zimbabwe live on Star Sports and HotStar

Watch the match live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. For digital viewers, the live stream is available exclusively for subscribers on the JioHotstar app and website.

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C) , Axar Patel, Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Zimbabwe Squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran