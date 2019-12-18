Ind vs WI: Jasprit Bumrah bowls at net session as India look to level series in Vizag

Jasprit Bumrah had been out of action for quite sometime after suffering a stress fracture in his lower back right before the South Africa series. (Source: Twitter @BCCI)

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was seen bowling during the net session in Vishakhapatnam where the second ODI between India and West Indies is scheduled to be played today. Bumrah had been out of action for quite sometime after suffering a stress fracture in his lower back right before the South Africa series. The fast bowler is currently rehabbing and it is not clear when he will be available for the national side.

Bumrah has been India’s trump card and is the top-ranked bowler in ODI cricket with 797 points. In his absence, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami have been India’s go-to bowlers in white-ball cricket. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also been ruled out of the ODI series against West Indies due to injury. In his absence, Mohammed Shami is the only experienced fast bowler in the side and will have to lead the pace attack if India wants to level the series in Vizag.

During the first match of the series, Indian bowlers were hammered by West Indies batsmen winning the game with ease. India will be looking to make amends as it is a must-win game for the hosts if they want to stay alive in the series. Indian captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could not score big in the first game and will be hoping to change that in second match.

Experts believe Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal should be bowling side by side as they can trouble the West Indies batsmen. Both the spinners are considered to be wicket-taking bowlers and with senior bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar missing out, Virat Kohli and the team management might bring the spin duo back in a must-win game.

India will be hoping that Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer can carry their form from the last ODI.

India Squad : Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice-Captain), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket keeper), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.