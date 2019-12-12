Virat Kohli reacts after hitting four runs during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between India and West Indies in Mumbai. (AP Photo)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli came up with a memorable knock on his marriage anniversary in the third T20I against West Indies, played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday. As the series was locked 1-1, both teams needed to win the decider to lift the series. Kohli’s swashbuckling innings of 70 runs off 29 deliveries helped the hosts put up mammoth 240/3 in the allotted 20 overs, This was Kohli’s fastest 50 in T20s. India eventually won the match by 67 runs to win the series.

Kohli was seen blowing a kiss towards the stands as he walked into the dressing room after his superb knock. Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma was in the stands and it was the couple’s second marriage anniversary yesterday.

In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude❤ pic.twitter.com/uVnCA66xa4 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2019

Taking to Twitter earlier in the day, Kohli said, “In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude.”

He stares towards the stands, his women smiles and send kisses to him, he plays destructive, he delivers the smiles and kisses back!????❤ The best Anniversary gift to be!!#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/DeRfNaPife — Team Virat™ (@TeamViratOffl) December 11, 2019

As far as the match is concerned, prior to Kohli’s fireworks it was Rohit Sharma who initiated the carnage at the Wankhede. Rohit hit the West Indian bowlers to all corners of the stadium scoring a quickfire 71 off just 34 balls. His opening partner KL Rahul also showed his class scoring 91 off 56 balls. West Indies folded up at 173/8 in response. Playing his first match of the series, Mohammed Shami took 2/25 in his 4 overs. Apart from him, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Kuldeep Yadav also took two wickets each in the match.

Apart from Keiron Pollard’s 68 runs off 39 balls, which inclided five sixes, none of the batsmen looked comfortable in the middle against Indian bowlers.

Both teams will play the first ODI of the three match series in Chennai on Sunday.