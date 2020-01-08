Ind vs SL: Virat Kohli gets another record under his belt

Kohli scored 30 runs in 17 balls and smashed two sixes and one boundary to help India win the game. (Image: AP Photo)

Virat Kohli has registered another record to his name as the Indian captain became the fastest to reach 1,000 runs in T20I’s as captain. He reached the landmark after scoring his 24th run of the match against Sri Lanka. Kohli had a great 2019 where he maintained the top spot in Test as well as ODI rankings started the new year with another record to his name. The Indian captain guided India to a comfortable win in the second T20 international against Sri Lanka at Indore. Kohli scored 30 runs in 17 balls and smashed two sixes and one boundary to help India win the game.

Earlier in the match, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan provided a good start which set the tone for India’s chase. KL Rahul scored a fluent 45 in 32 balls with 6 boundaries. But, he could not convert his good start into a big score as the opening batsman was cleaned up by a De Silva delivery which he completely misjudged.

Indian fast bowlers did a good job once again and Navdeep Saini was given the player of the match award for his stellar performance in the second T20I of the series. Saini was well supported by other bowlers in the team as well which made sure Sri Lanka were reduced to a below-par total on a good batting track

India leads the series 1-0 and the final match of the series will be played on January 10 at Pune.

Indian squad against Sri Lanka for T20I series: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lankan squad against India for T20I series: Lasith Malinga (captain), Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara,Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella,Kasun Rajitha, Danushka Gunathilaka, Isuru Udana, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa.