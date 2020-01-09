Ind vs SL 3rd T20I Preview: Can Lasith Malinga-led Sri Lanka level series against Virat Kohli’s men?

The Sri Lankan top order will have to take on the Indian bowlers if they want to put up a fight against a strong Indian batting lineup. (Image Source: IE)

Virat Kohli-led team India has started the year with a big win in the second T20I match played against Sri Lanka in Indore. With the first match having been washed out due to rain, the Indian team has a chance to remain undefeated in the first series of the year if they manage a win at Pune. During the second match, Indian bowlers were at their best and did not allow Sri Lanka to score big on a track which was considered to be batting friendly. While chasing, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan gave India a solid start which set the tone for an easy win over the visitors.

With the series on the line, Sri Lanka will have to put up a solid fight against a strong Indian team. The Sri Lankan top order will have to take on the Indian fast bowlers if they want to put up a fight against a strong Indian batting lineup. After the last match’s loss, Lasith Malinga while speaking at the post-match presentation said that he thought his team was almost 25 runs short of a par score. He also said that youngsters in the side will have to raise their hands and make the most of the opportunity against a good side like India if they want to win the next game. Perera and Gunathilaka will have to bat well as a good start will be the key to getting a big score irrespective of batting first or chasing.

Whereas India, on the other hand, will be hoping that they can give another clinical performance to seal the series against the visitors.