India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan File Photo.

India vs Sri Lanka T20I: India will take on Sri Lanka in a T20I match in what will be the first match of the new decade for both teams. Virat Kohli and his team will be looking to start the new year as well the new decade on a winning note. India had played the first game of the last decade against Bangladesh in 2010. The Men in Blue had toured Bangladesh for a two-match Test series followed by a tri-series after that. With the return of Jasprit Bumrah to the side, the Indian team management will be hoping that the fast bowler performs well in the shortest format of the game. However, Indian team management and Jasprit Bumrah will have to make sure that his workload is managed well.

Shikhar Dhawan is also making a return after suffering an injury during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and it will be interesting to see if he can make a mark in the upcoming series. Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer will again be the backbone of the middle order and will have to make sure they provide a solid finish towards the end of the innings.

On the other hand, Lasith Malinga’s side will want to start the year with a series win against India. The Sri Lankan team will have to perform well in every department if they want to win the upcoming series against India.

When is India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka will take place on 5th January 2020.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match take place?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will take place in Guwahati.

What time will India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I begin?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I on TV?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I can be watched live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3. You can watch the match on the HD versions of the channels as well.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I online/live streaming?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I can be watched live on the Hotstar app.

India Squad against Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer,Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar.

Sri Lanka Squad against India: Lasith Malinga (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan and Kasun Rajitha.