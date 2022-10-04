IND vs SA T20I Final Match: India eyeing a whitewash in series ender game today at Indore – Check squads, pitch & weather report

Team India is eyeing a whitewash with the final T20I match with South Africa that is scheduled to take place today at Holkar Stadium in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. The match will start at 7 pm IST. India has already sealed the three-match series by winning the last two matches. While the first game showcased the South African team in not a very impressive form, the massive run chase in the second match, though unsuccessful, did pump some morale in the team. Notably, with the last victory, India defeated South Africa in a T20 bilateral series for the first time on home soil.

India and South Africa have played 22 T20I matches against each other. Out of them, India has won 13 games while South Africa has won 8. After this series is over, India will head into the T20 World Cup in Australia and face Pakistan in their first game on October 23.

India vs South Africa T20I Final Match Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pitch report

First things first, the ground in Indore is one of the smallest grounds in India. It is a batter delight, yet again. A high-scoring encounter is on the list. According to ESPN, there could be a hint of dew in the second half that could make it easier for the team chasing.

Weather report

The temperature is expected to hover around 27°C on the matchday with 53% humidity and 10 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.