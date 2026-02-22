As the 2026 T20 World Cup moves into the high-stakes Super Eight stage, the spotlight shifts to the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad for a clash of the titans between the defending champions India and a red-hot South Africa.

This Group 1 opener, scheduled for Sunday, February 22, is more than just a match—it is a repeat of the 2024 World Cup final and a battle for early supremacy in the “Group of Death.” The much-anticipated clash is scheduled to take place at 7 PM Indian Standard Time, with the toss slated for 6:30 PM.

In the upcoming clash both teams enter as near-unstoppable forces of the ongoing T20 Cricket World Cup. India enters the contest with a flawless 4-0 record in the group stage, including a dominant 61-run victory over rivals Pakistan.

South Africa on the other hand matches that momentum with their own unbeaten streak, having survived a pulsating double super over against Afghanistan earlier in the tournament.

While India has historically dominated at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Proteas arrive with a unique advantage: they played three of their four group matches at this very same stadium, making them arguably more familiar with recent local conditions than the hosts.

India vs South Africa: Playing 11s (confirmed at the toss)

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Head-to-Head Record (T20Is)

Historically, India holds the upper hand, particularly in World Cup scenarios as evidenced by their most recent world cup final win against the same team. However, South Africa’s recent form and their familiarity with the Ahmedabad track suggest a 50-50 contest.

Category India South Africa Total Matches 21 Wins 13 Wins Highest Score 283/1 (Nov 2024) 227/3 (Oct 2022) Last Encounter Won by 30 runs (Dec 19, 2025) Lost by 30 runs T20 WC 2026 Form W, W, W, W W, W, W, W

The teams last met in December 2025 at this same venue, where India’s bowling attack successfully defended a competitive total to win by 30 runs.

“I Worry for the People Worrying”: SKY Backs Abhishek

A major talking point ahead of the game is the form of Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, who has endured a nightmare start to the tournament with a hat-trick of ducks. Despite calls for Sanju Samson’s inclusion, captain Suryakumar Yadav remained defiant in the pre-match presser.

“I worry for the people who are worried about Abhishek’s form,” Suryakumar quipped.

“He covered for us all last year; now it is our turn to cover for him. We know what happens when he gets going, and the team is fully behind his natural attacking game.” the Indian skipper said in the pre-match press conference

Pitch Report

The Ahmedabad pitch is expected to be a high-scoring one early on, but it historically slows down as the game progresses, bringing spinners like Varun Chakravarthy into play. South Africa’s pace attack, led by Kagiso Rabada, has already exploited the bounce here during the group stages. India will rely on Jasprit Bumrah’s mastery of the variations to stifle the Proteas’ power-hitters.

The clash between India’s Ishan Kishan and South Africa’s Marco Jansen will be a must watch for cricket fans worldwide. Kishan has been India’s top scorer this tournament (176 runs), but Jansen’s left-arm angle and ability to swing the ball away from the left-hander as well as his surprise bouncers will be a critical test in the powerplay.