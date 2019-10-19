Ind vs SA, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli wins toss, elects to bat against South Africa in Ranchi Test

Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in the third Test at Ranchi.

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in the third and final Test, Ranchi on Saturday. India, who, lead the series 2-0, have handed Test debut to local man Shahbaz Nadeem, resting paceman Ishant Sharma.

Desperate to win the toss, Temba Bavuma walked in as proxy captain with skipper Faf du Plessis to make the call but the luck did not favour South Africa as the coin landed in favour of Kohli

South Africa have brought in Heinrich Klaasen, George Lindte, Lungi Ngidi, Zubayr Hamza, and Dane Piedt. Apart from the injured opener Aiden Markram, they have left out Vernon Philander, Theunis de Bruyn, Senuran Muthusamy and Keshav Maharaj.



Teams:

India: Virat Kohli(c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis(c), Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock, Zubayr Hamza, Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi.