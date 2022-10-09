India vs South Africa Live Updates, 2nd ODI: India and South Africa are facing each other in the second ODI match in Ranchi’s JSCA International Stadium Complex. South Africa has won the match and has opted to bat first. The three-match series opened in the favour of South Africa as India lost the first match by nine runs. Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India lost with a narrow margin in the previous game while chasing a target of 250 in 40 overs. The last time India played an ODI in Ranchi was in March 2019 with MS Dhoni batting in the middle order.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI Squads:

Teams

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed and Rahul Tripathi.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje and Andile Phehlukwayo.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 29 degree Celsius with 68 percent humidity and wind speed of 8-10 km/hour.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI Pitch report

The pitch is expected to be slow. Both teams may play an extra spinner today.

Here are the live updates of the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match from Ranchi:

Live Updates