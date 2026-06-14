The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup arrives at its first marquee fixture on Sunday as India and Pakistan meet at Edgbaston in Birmingham. After a relatively subdued start to the tournament, with limited mainstream buzz outside participating nations, organisers, broadcasters and sponsors will be hoping the sport’s biggest rivalry provides the competition with its first major surge in attention.

India and Pakistan face off at Edgbaston in Birmingham in one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament, with both teams opening their campaigns in what has already been labelled the group of death. While the rivalry remains one of cricket’s biggest attractions, the stakes extend well beyond emotion and history. In a tightly packed group, an early defeat could leave little margin for error.

The contest follows the day’s opening match between Bangladesh and tournament debutants Netherlands, but there is little doubt about where the spotlight will fall.

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History favours India

On paper, India enter the match as clear favourites.

The ODI world champions have dominated this rivalry in recent years, leading Pakistan 6-2 in Women’s T20 World Cup meetings and 13-3 across all Women’s T20 Internationals.

Yet World Cups have a habit of ignoring form books. Pakistan know that a victory over India would not only strengthen their semi-final hopes but also provide one of the defining moments of the tournament.

India chasing the one trophy still missing

India arrive in England carrying significant expectations.

After lifting the Women’s ODI World Cup, Harmanpreet Kaur‘s side are now pursuing the one major ICC title that has so far eluded them in the shortest format.

The batting unit remains one of the strongest in the competition, with Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh forming the core of a line-up capable of posting big totals.

Much of the pre-match discussion has centred around India’s final team combination. Management must decide whether to back Yastika Bhatia or Bharti Fulmali in the top order, while the pace attack could see competition between Renuka Singh, Arundhati Reddy and recent debutant Nandani Sharma.

For Shafali Verma, the match presents another opportunity to make her mark on the tournament. Still only 22, she is preparing for her fourth Women’s T20 World Cup. Despite being one of the most explosive batters in the game, she is yet to register a World Cup T20 half-century.

Pakistan banking on Fatima Sana’s leadership

Pakistan’s preparations suffered a brief scare on Saturday when captain Fatima Sana was struck on the knee by a ball during a training session.

The all-rounder later played down concerns and said she was hopeful of being fit for the opening match.

That will come as a major relief for Pakistan. Fatima remains central to almost every aspect of the team’s plans, contributing with both bat and ball while also leading a relatively young squad.

Pakistan will also look towards emerging batter Eyman Fatima, whose aggressive finishing ability has caught attention since her Under-19 days. The 21-year-old has played only a handful of T20 internationals but already boasts a strike rate above 150.

Conditions could favour the batters

Friday’s tournament opener at Edgbaston suggested the surface may offer more runs than many teams initially expected.

England’s batters enjoyed favourable conditions, and both camps believe Sunday’s pitch could once again reward positive stroke play.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana, speaking ahead of the double-header, summed up the mood around Birmingham’s batting-friendly conditions.

“Definitely we’ll be expecting a lot of runs because we watched yesterday’s game and batters dominating all over the game, so we’re expecting that our batters will do the same for us,” she said.

Weather forecasts indicate cloudy conditions but little threat of rain, with temperatures expected to range between 13 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Keeping the focus on cricket

As always, an India-Pakistan match arrives with significant external attention.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur attempted to keep the focus firmly on the cricket.

“We are here for cricket and we only talk about cricket. Except cricket we don’t talk anything and I don’t even think we know anything except cricket,” Harmanpreet said ahead of the game.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana also highlighted the atmosphere she expects at Edgbaston.

“The crowd is also a very good crowd. I saw a lot of times that they are supporting the good cricket. It doesn’t matter Pakistan, India, Australia- they are just supporting the cricket, the good shots, the good bowling,” she said.

More than just two points

For tournament organisers, broadcasters and sponsors, India versus Pakistan remains one of the biggest attractions in women’s cricket.

For the teams, however, the equation is simpler.

Two points are on offer, but the winner will gain early momentum in what promises to be one of the most competitive groups of the tournament.

By Sunday evening, one side could find itself in control of its World Cup destiny. The other may already be playing catch-up.

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Probable XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy/Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma.

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Saira Jabeen, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana (c), Eyman Fatima, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

Match: India Women vs Pakistan Women

Venue: Edgbaston Cricket Ground

Time: 1:30pm GMT (7:00pm IST)

Tournament: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026