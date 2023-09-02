Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya orchestrated a remarkable rescue mission while Shaheen Afridi unleashed a fiery spell, but inclement weather ultimately forced India and Pakistan to share points in an electrifying Asia Cup match held in Sri Lanka’s Kandy on Saturday.

Before the clouds opened up, India managed to score 266 runs, losing all their wickets in 48.5 overs. Kishan (82 runs off 81 balls) and Pandya (87 runs off 90 balls) masterminded a remarkable 138-run partnership for the fifth wicket, defying the odds after India found themselves struggling at 66 for 4 in 14.1 overs.

The no-result outcome meant that Pakistan concluded their Group A campaign with 3 points, securing their place in the Super Four of the tournament. Meanwhile, India, who had earned a point from their previous match, are expected to prevail against Nepal on Monday and advance to the Super Four stage.

Nevertheless, the match showcased some impressive performances from both teams before the soggy conclusion. Kishan and Pandya’s outstanding partnership was a positive sign for India, especially after Pakistan’s pacers, Afridi, who dismissed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early, and Haris Rauf, combined to destabilize India’s top order.

Both Pandya and Kishan, known for their aggressive batting, had to adapt to the challenging conditions in Pallekele, which included intermittent drizzle and a formidable bowling attack. They displayed precision in shot selection and exceptional patience against Afridi (4 for 35), Naseem Shah, and Rauf (3 for 58).

Boundary-scoring opportunities were limited, but Pandya and Kishan accumulated runs through singles, with their 50-run partnership arriving in just 52 balls. Pandya played a supporting role to Kishan during their fifth-wicket alliance, despite it being a rare instance for Pandya to bat below the No. 4 position in his career.

Pakistan’s decision to rely more on their spinners—Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, and Agha Salman—helped Kishan settle into his innings. Kishan reached his fifty in just 54 balls, demonstrating his composure against short-pitched deliveries, a weakness that Pakistan’s pacers attempted to exploit.

Kishan could have easily converted his innings into a second ODI century, but his attempt to pull Rauf ended in the hands of Babar inside the circle. Nonetheless, his performance eased concerns in the Indian camp regarding a fragile middle order, particularly in the absence of KL Rahul.

After Kishan’s departure, Pandya took charge of the Indian innings, dispatching spinner Nawaz for a massive six over mid-wicket. Pandya’s innings highlighted his evolving role as an innings-builder, which is a valuable asset for the Indian team.

However, Afridi returned to remove Pandya just as he was approaching his maiden ODI century. The left-arm pacer deceived Pandya with a slower ball, and Pandya offered a straightforward catch to Salman at extra cover.

Following Pandya’s dismissal, Jasprit Bumrah contributed a few hefty blows that pushed India’s total beyond the 250-run mark. Unfortunately, steady rainfall resumed just after India’s innings concluded, preventing the match from resuming.

