scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Rain plays spoilsport again during India vs Pakistan match; game to resume tomorrow from 24.2 overs

This scheduling change also means that India will face Sri Lanka in their next Super Four encounter on Tuesday, just under 24 hours after the conclusion of the Pakistan match.

Written by FE Online
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023, India cricket team, Pakistan cricket team, ind vs pak 2023, asia cup super four, ind vs pak super four scenario
The India-Pakistan Asia Cup opener had previously been called off due to adverse weather conditions. (Image/AP)

Intermittent rain disrupted the highly anticipated Asia Cup showdown between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. At the time of the rain interruption, India had reached 147 for two in 24.1 overs. The game is set to resume at 3 pm local time on the following day, Monday.

This scheduling change also means that India will face Sri Lanka in their next Super Four encounter on Tuesday, just under 24 hours after the conclusion of the Pakistan match.

Before the rain intervened, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were at the crease with scores of 8 and 17, respectively, following strong performances from openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58), both of whom notched up impressive half-centuries.

Also Read
Also Read

The India-Pakistan Asia Cup opener had previously been called off due to adverse weather conditions. Rain has been a persistent concern throughout the Sri Lanka leg of the Asia Cup, with expectations of continued rainfall in the capital city.

The Asian Cricket Council’s decision to allocate a reserve day only for the Sunday match and the final has stirred controversy within the cricketing community.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 10-09-2023 at 21:14 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS