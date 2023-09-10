IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Rain plays spoilsport again during India vs Pakistan match; game to resume tomorrow from 24.2 overs

Intermittent rain disrupted the highly anticipated Asia Cup showdown between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. At the time of the rain interruption, India had reached 147 for two in 24.1 overs. The game is set to resume at 3 pm local time on the following day, Monday.

This scheduling change also means that India will face Sri Lanka in their next Super Four encounter on Tuesday, just under 24 hours after the conclusion of the Pakistan match.

Before the rain intervened, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were at the crease with scores of 8 and 17, respectively, following strong performances from openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58), both of whom notched up impressive half-centuries.

The India-Pakistan Asia Cup opener had previously been called off due to adverse weather conditions. Rain has been a persistent concern throughout the Sri Lanka leg of the Asia Cup, with expectations of continued rainfall in the capital city.

The Asian Cricket Council’s decision to allocate a reserve day only for the Sunday match and the final has stirred controversy within the cricketing community.

(With inputs from PTI)