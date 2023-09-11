IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Kohli and Rahul shine as India dominates Pakistan in Asia Cup clash

Virat Kohli made a triumphant return to his record-breaking form, notching his 47th ODI century, while KL Rahul put to rest any doubts about his fitness with a spectacular hundred in the India vs Pakistan match in Sri Lanka’s Colombo. Their outstanding partnership propelled India to a colossal total of 356 for 2 against a struggling Pakistan in an Asia Cup Super Four match on Monday.

Kohli also achieved the milestone of becoming the fastest player to reach 13,000 runs in ODI cricket, inching closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s world record of 49 ODI centuries. His affinity for the R Premadasa Stadium continued as he crafted an unbeaten 122 off 94 balls, marking his fourth consecutive century at this venue.

However, Rahul’s brilliance should not be overshadowed, as he sprinted to his sixth ODI century, a polished 106-ball-111 not out, in a remarkable 233-run partnership for the unbroken third wicket.

The formidable Pakistan bowling attack struggled immensely, further hampered by the absence of their fastest bowler, Haris Rauf, who was sidelined due to injury. India’s top four batsmen took Shaheen Shah Afridi, considered their main threat, to task, with him conceding 79 runs in his 10 overs.

Overall, the Pakistani bowlers struggled to contain the rampant Indian batsmen, who amassed 37 boundaries and nine sixes in total. India resumed their innings at 147 for two in 24.1 overs, following a rain suspension the previous day, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill setting an early momentum with half-centuries.

Rahul’s innings, in particular, must have pleased the team management, as he demonstrated his readiness for significant challenges against a formidable opponent. Kohli, initially cautious, later unleashed his trademark drives, on-the-up shots, and pulls, showcasing his dominance over the Pakistan attack.

Despite Naseem Shah being the most menacing of Pakistan’s bowlers, the absence of Haris Rauf, who suffered an oblique muscle injury while bowling the day before, proved costly. Pakistan was forced to rely on part-time off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed for more extended spells, to the delight of Kohli and Rahul, who displayed their sublime shot-making skills throughout the innings. Rahul completed his century in a mere hundred balls, while Kohli reached the milestone in 84 balls, leaving Pakistan overwhelmed by the mounting pressure.