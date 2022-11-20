IND vs NZ T20 Live: The second T20I cricket match between New Zealand and India is all set to take place, on Sunday. Both teams will lock horns in Mount Maunganui. The match will start at 12 pm. At the Bay Oval cricket ground, India and New Zealand will square off. The third match of T20I will be on November 22nd. The first T20I cricket match between New Zealand and India was abandoned because of rainfall, on Friday.

Both teams will look to put their T20 World Cup semi-final dismay behind them. In the T20 World Cup, both teams faced painful defeats against Pakistan and England. Both will be keen to get back on the right track and start the preparations for the 2024 edition of the tournament. Hardik Pandya is captain. India has named a young team for the series.

India squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

