History awaits both India and England as they prepare to lock horns in the U19 World Cup final at the Harare Sports Club on Friday, February 6. The two sides, who met in a multi-format series just last year, have enjoyed unbeaten runs in the tournament so far, setting the stage for a fitting climax to the competition. India will be eyeing a record sixth title, while England will be hoping to add a second crown to their tally.

India have lifted the trophy five times before, in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022, whereas England’s only triumph came back in 1998. The Indian team stormed into the final with a dominant seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the semi-final, completing a challenging chase of 311 with 53 balls to spare. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Ayush Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra all played key roles with the bat. England, meanwhile, sealed their place in the final by overcoming Australia in the other semi-final.

England U19 vs India U19 final: Weather and pitch report

Conditions look set for a full day of cricket, with the weather unlikely to play spoilsport. Temperatures are expected to hover between 24 and 27 degrees Celsius, making it warm but still comfortable for players. The forecast shows a very low chance of rain, while skies are likely to remain mostly clear with patches of sunshine.

There may be a touch of moisture early in the morning, which could offer some help to the seamers in the opening overs. Dew is not expected to be significant, though teams bowling second might deal with a slightly damp outfield as the day progresses.

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club is known for providing a fair contest between bat and ball. Fast bowlers usually enjoy some early assistance with the new ball due to mild seam movement. Batters who negotiate the initial phase and spend time at the crease are often rewarded as scoring becomes easier later on.

As the match wears on, the surface tends to slow down a bit, allowing spinners to come into the game during the middle overs. Shot-making improves once players are set, but any rash approach early can be punished. In youth ODIs at this venue, first-innings totals in the range of 240 to 270 are generally competitive, underlining the importance of discipline and temperament in a high-stakes final.

England U19 vs India U19: Head-to-Head record

India U19 and England U19 have faced each other 55 times in Youth ODIs. India have won 40 of those matches, while England have secured 13 victories. One match ended in a tie, which occurred in 2017.

India have largely dominated this rivalry over the years and also defeated England in the 2022 Under-19 World Cup final. That said, England will be keen to turn the tables and make history in this final.

England U19 vs India U19: Probable playing XIs

Both teams are expected to stick with the same playing XI for the final, backing the combinations that have brought them success so far. Any changes would likely depend on last-minute fitness or injury concerns.

India U19 playing XI: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran.

England U19 playing XI: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew (captain/wicketkeeper), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French.