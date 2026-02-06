India vs England live streaming: The U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 final is all set to deliver an exciting contest as India and England face each other at the Harare Sports Club on Friday, February 6. India booked their place in the final in dominant style by pulling off a record run chase of 311 against Afghanistan in the semifinal. It was the highest successful chase in the history of the U19 World Cup. Aaron George starred with a brilliant 115, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre gave India quick and aggressive starts at the top.

That convincing win underlined India’s strong form in the tournament. The team has remained unbeaten so far and will head into the final aiming to continue that run. India are also chasing a record sixth Under-19 World Cup title, adding to their long-standing success at the youth level.

ALSO READ India vs England Live Score Updates

IND vs ENG U19 World Cup final: When and where to watch live?

The India vs England U19 World Cup final will begin at 1 PM IST, which is 9:30 AM local time. Fans can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

India are the most successful team in U19 World Cup history, having won the title five times in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022. Their most recent triumph came against England in the final, where India won by four wickets, further strengthening their dominance in the tournament.

England, meanwhile, have had an impressive run in the 2026 edition. They reached the final after defeating a strong Australian side in a close and thrilling semifinal. The team has shown good balance in both batting and bowling. England have won the U19 World Cup only once, back in 1998, and this squad will be keen to secure just their second title by challenging a powerful Indian side.

IND vs ENG U19 World Cup: Head-to-head records

India clearly holds the upper hand. Overall, the two teams have played 55 matches, with India winning 41, England winning 13, and one match ending in a tie. In the U19 World Cups specifically, they have faced each other nine times, with India winning seven matches and England winning two.

IND vs ENG U19 World Cup: Full squads

India: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, captain Ayush Mhatre, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan and Kishan Kumar Singh.

England: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, wicketkeeper-captain Thomas Rew, Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French, Alex Green, Isaac Mohammed, Luke Hands, Will Bennison and Ali Farooq.