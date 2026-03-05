India face England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Cricket fans around the world are excited for a big match as with a place in the final at stake both teams will be eager to give their best in what promises to be a thrilling and high-pressure contest. This is not just another match, it will decide who goes into the final. The match will be played on Thursday, 5 March at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026: Probable Playing 11

While final teams will be confirmed at toss, expected XIs based on recent match squads include:

India Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

England Probable XI: Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Phil Salt, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue.

IND vs ENG Head-to-Head (T20Is)

In T20 internationals, when India and England meet it’s always competitive but the numbers tell an interesting story.

Total Matches Played: 29

India Wins: 17

England Wins: 12

No Result: 0

This means India have the edge overall in T20 Internationals rivalry with more wins overall.

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch report- Wankhede Mumbai

Wankhede Stadium is known as one of India’s most exciting venues for limited-overs cricket and it usually delivers in big matches.

For the T20 World Cup semi-final, the pitch is expected to favour batters. It offers good bounce and pace making it easier to play attacking shots. The short boundaries and quick outfield also help teams score big, with totals of 170 or more quite common.

However bowlers can still have an impact early on. Fast bowlers may get some swing and movement in the first few overs which can trouble the batters. As the match goes on the pitch generally becomes better for batting.

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026: Wankhede Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be hot and mostly clear with plenty of sunshine during the day and dry conditions in the evening ideal for cricket.

Temperatures could go up to around 35 Degrees Celsius during the day and drop to about 24 Degrees Celsius by match time so it will still feel cooler at night.

ALSO READ 2009 Lahore attack: When Pak was silenced and a bus became a battlefield

There is very little chance of rain and no major showers are expected. The match should go on without interruptions under the floodlights. However, it may feel slightly humid later in the evening and some dew could form as the temperature settles in the mid-20s.