IND vs ENG Semi-final Preview: Can Rohit Sharma break knockout jinx?

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 Semi Final Preview: When Indian cricket team captain Rohit ‘Hitman’ Sharma set his foot on the majestic Adelaide ground for the toss tomorrow, there will be billion prayers backing the ‘Men in Blue’ in hope that they break the knockout jinx against the English squad in the crucial second semi-final match in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The social media is already abuzz with the much-cherished probability of India vs Pakistan grand finale on Sunday, every cricket lover knows that this is the game full of uncertainty. And this ICC tournament has seen some unimaginable outcomes.

On group stage, India may have seen a better show, but what matters most is this semi-final. One should not forget that the English side has players such as skipper Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, who can change the match in any over if they bring their A game to the field. The last time India made it to the final was in 2013. Since then, India has been facing the knockout jinx and has repeatedly failed to cross the final frontier.

Be it 2014 T20 World Cup finale or the 2016 T20 semi-final or the instances of 2017 and 2019, the Indian side has suffered heartbreaks at several occasions. What’s in favour of Sharma is that he was not leading the team during all those matches. Hence, he doesn’t carry any emotional baggage. This will be the ultimate test for the Hitman’s full-time captaincy.

If we look at micro level, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had some discomforting news during the net practice session. But that should stop both the skipper and his predecessor from putting a solid show in Adelaide. In a player vs player analysis, it would be Rohit Sharma vs Mark Wood, Virat Kohli vs Adil Rashid and ‘in blazing form’ Surya Kumar Yadav vs Sam Currans. Other interesting battles will be between the all-rounders on both sides. So, fans would witness some amazing cricket in Ben Stokes vs Hardik Pandya battle.