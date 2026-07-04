Rain remains part of the forecast ahead of the second T20I between India and England at Old Trafford, Manchester, although conditions appear significantly more favourable than those that washed out the series opener.

The opening match at Chester-le-Street was abandoned after India posted 189 for 7, with persistent rain preventing England from beginning their chase. This time, while showers remain possible, forecasters expect longer dry spells that should improve the chances of completing the match.

What does the latest forecast say?

Manchester is expected to remain cloudy throughout Saturday, with temperatures hovering around 20°C during the day and dipping to around 15 degrees Celsius overnight.

The forecast indicates passing showers rather than prolonged rainfall, meaning interruptions remain possible but a complete washout appears less likely. Breezy conditions are also expected, with drier and warmer weather forecast to arrive early next week.

Will rain affect the second T20I?

The weather remains the biggest uncertainty heading into the match.

Unlike the first T20I, where heavy rain prevented any play in England’s innings, current forecasts suggest showers will be scattered rather than continuous. That raises hopes of getting enough uninterrupted play for a result, even if rain briefly halts proceedings.

As always in Manchester, however, conditions can change quickly, leaving both teams and organisers monitoring the forecast closely.

How could the weather impact the pitch?

Old Trafford has traditionally offered assistance to fast bowlers when cloud cover is present.

The expected overcast conditions and breeze could help seamers extract movement with the new ball, particularly during the early overs. As the match progresses and the surface settles, batting generally becomes easier.

Captains winning the toss may factor the weather into their decision, especially if rain interruptions bring the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method into play.

India and England hoping to avoid another washout

With the five-match series still waiting to get underway after the abandoned opener, both teams will be hoping Manchester’s weather cooperates.

The latest forecast offers cautious optimism. Rain remains a possibility but current conditions suggest there should be enough dry periods for the second T20I to produce a result if the showers stay brief.