Ind vs Aus: Morning session on day four washed out

The entire morning session on day four was lost due to rain in the fourth and final Test between India and Australia here on Sunday. Australia were 236 for six at stumps on day three, trailing India by 386 runs. Brief scores: India 622/7 decl. Australia 236/6 in 83.3 overs (Handscomb batting 28, Cummins batting 25; Kuldeep 3/71).
