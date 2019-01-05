Ind vs Aus: Marcus Harris carries Australia to 122-1 at lunch (AP Photo)

Marcus Harris struck a fine half-century as Australia reached 122 for one at lunch on day three of the fourth Test against India here on Saturday. At the Sydney Cricket Ground, Harris was unbeaten on 77 runs, while Marnus Labuschagne was batting on 18, as the duo put on 50 runs for the second wicket.

Australia trail by 500 runs. Starting from overnight 24 for no loss, Australia quickly got off the blocks in the morning session. There wasn’t much help from the pitch for the two pacers Mohammed Shami (0-31) and Jasprit Bumrah (0-26) who started proceedings. It could be seen from Ravindra Jadeja (0-25) being brought on to bowl in the fifth over of the morning, while left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (1-40) came on to bowl three overs later. Australia sped to 50 within seven overs of play on the third morning, adding 27 runs in 29 minutes of play. Later, they crossed 100 in the 30th over.

India’s lone success came from Kuldeep as Usman Khawaja (27) played a loose stroke against the spin and hit straight to Cheteshwar Pujara at mid-wicket. Jadeja though struggled to find his control and was even hit for three fours in one by Harris, who brought up his half-century off only 67 balls.

Australia had added 56 runs in the first hour of play, and then added another 38 post drinks in the morning session, as they comprehensively dominated the Indian bowling attack for only the second time in this series (after Perth). India waited for reverse swing and brought back both pacers for another spell in the second half of this session, but both batsmen were set until then even if there was more control from the bowlers.

They brought up their 50-partnership off 103 balls as hard work looms ahead for India on a warm day in Sydney. On day one, Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 18th Test hundred, while Rishabh Pant scored his second Test century on day two as India had declared at 622 for seven in their first innings.