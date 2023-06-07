scorecardresearch
IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final: Shami strikes post Lunch, dismisses Marnus Labuschagne

WTC Final 2023, India vs Australia Live Score: This highly anticipated clash will determine the ultimate champion of Test cricket, with the match scheduled for five days and a reserve day allotted in case of rain.

Written by Sports Desk
Updated:
WTC Final 2023 Live Cricket Score, IND vs AUS Match Today:
India vs Australia Live Score, WTC Final 2023: India secured their place in the final by triumphing in all three home series, including a notable victory over Australia, as well as a win in Bangladesh. (File Image)
WTC 2023 Final Live Score, IND vs AUS: India has made the decision to field first in the World Test Championship Final against Australia, while both teams will wear black armbands to honor the victims of a tragic train accident in Odisha. This highly anticipated clash will determine the ultimate champion of Test cricket, with the match scheduled for five days and a reserve day allotted in case of rain, similar to the previous encounter between India and New Zealand in 2021.

India secured their place in the final by triumphing in all three home series, including a notable victory over Australia, as well as a win in Bangladesh. Conversely, the runners-up from the 2021 final, New Zealand, experienced a series defeat in South Africa and a drawn series against England. Australia, on the other hand, emerged victorious against England, West Indies, and South Africa in home series matches. They also achieved success during their Test series in Pakistan and shared a 1-1 result in Sri Lanka.

17:29 (IST) 7 Jun 2023
IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Live Score: Playing XIs

India XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

17:26 (IST) 7 Jun 2023
IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Live Score: Australia’s session

Australia holds the upper hand after the morning session, reaching a score of 73/2 by Lunch. However, just before the break, India managed to dismiss the in-form David Warner for 43 runs, thanks to a wicket taken by Shardul Thakur. Additionally, Mohammed Siraj bowled out Usman Khawaja for a duck, further boosting India's performance.

First published on: 07-06-2023 at 17:24 IST

Stock Market