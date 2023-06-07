WTC 2023 Final Live Score, IND vs AUS: India has made the decision to field first in the World Test Championship Final against Australia, while both teams will wear black armbands to honor the victims of a tragic train accident in Odisha. This highly anticipated clash will determine the ultimate champion of Test cricket, with the match scheduled for five days and a reserve day allotted in case of rain, similar to the previous encounter between India and New Zealand in 2021.

India secured their place in the final by triumphing in all three home series, including a notable victory over Australia, as well as a win in Bangladesh. Conversely, the runners-up from the 2021 final, New Zealand, experienced a series defeat in South Africa and a drawn series against England. Australia, on the other hand, emerged victorious against England, West Indies, and South Africa in home series matches. They also achieved success during their Test series in Pakistan and shared a 1-1 result in Sri Lanka.

