  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ind vs Aus, Boxing Day Test: Play five bowlers and make Ajinkya Rahane bat at #4, Gambhir advises Indian team

By: |
December 22, 2020 10:23 PM

Ind vs Aus, Boxing Day Test: Gautam Gambhir also batted for KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill's inclusion in the playing XI for the Boxing Day Test, scheduled to be played in Melbourne from December 26-30.

Ind vs Aus, Boxing Day Test: Play five bowlers and make Ajinkya Rahane bat at 4, Gambhir advises Indian teamInd vs Aus, Boxing Day Test: India's Ajinkya Rahane bats against Australia during their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia. (AP Photo)

Former opener Gautam Gambhir feels India would do well to enter the upcoming second Test against Australia with five bowlers and make stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane bat at the No. 4 position.

India lost the series-opening Day/Night Test by eight wickets after collapsing to their lowest Test total of 36 in their second innings at the Adelaide Oval.

Related News

Rahane took charge after regular captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday left for India for the birth of his first child.

“I will want to see Rahane at number four. I will not want to him stay at number five because if he is the captain now, he has to lead from the front. So, Rahane should play at number four in place of Virat Kohli,” Gambhir said on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’.

The two-time World Cup winning player also batted for KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill’s inclusion in the playing XI for the Boxing Day Test, scheduled to be played in Melbourne from December 26-30.

“KL Rahul should play at number five and Rishabh Pant should play at number six. Jadeja and Ashwin should play at number seven and eight and then three seamers. I will want to go in with five bowlers,” said Gambhir.

“I wanted Prithvi Shaw to start the series because if a player has scored a hundred and two fifties in four Test matches and hit a fifty in the last tough tour to New Zealand, then you start with him, no doubt the form was not good.

“But now in the type of form, he is in, more than the form his confidence is very low, so I will want to see Shubman Gill at the top along with Mayank Agarwal and Pujara at number three.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

India vs AustraliaVirat Kohli
  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Ind vs Aus Boxing Day Test Play five bowlers and make Ajinkya Rahane bat at #4 Gambhir advises Indian team
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Mohammed Shami injury: Pacer unlikely to play first Test against England, six-week rest cum rehab awaits
2Virat Kohli’s Australia Tour ends: After pep talk, expectant father leaves Australian shores for India
3Breaking the mould: Angsty dance form goes to Olympics, and Indians ready their moves too