Ind vs Aus: Australia were 236/6 against India after bad light force early stumps (Reuters photo)

Australia were left struggling at 236 for 6 in their first innings in reply to India’s mammoth score of 622-7 after bad light forced early stumps on the third day of the fourth Test here Saturday.

Poor visibility forced the umpires to stop the proceedings at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the final session and eventually it was decided to end the day’s play 16.3 overs ahead of schedule.

Play will start 30 minutes early on Sunday.

When the players walked off the field, Peter Handscomb and Pat Cummins were batting on 28 and 25, respectively, as Australia trailed India’s first-innings total by 386 runs.

Brief scores:

India first innings: 622/7 declared in 167.2 overs

Australia 1st innings: 236/6 in 83.3 overs (Marcus Harris 79; Ravindra Jadeja 2/51, Kuldeep Yadav 3/71).