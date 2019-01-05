Ind vs Aus: Australia were 236/6 against India after bad light force early stumps

By: | Published: January 5, 2019 11:58 AM

Poor visibility forced the umpires to stop the proceedings at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the final session and eventually it was decided to end the day's play 16.3 overs ahead of schedule.

Ind vs Aus: Australia were 236/6 against India after bad light force early stumps (Reuters photo)

Australia were left struggling at 236 for 6 in their first innings in reply to India’s mammoth score of 622-7 after bad light forced early stumps on the third day of the fourth Test here Saturday.

Poor visibility forced the umpires to stop the proceedings at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the final session and eventually it was decided to end the day’s play 16.3 overs ahead of schedule.

Play will start 30 minutes early on Sunday.

When the players walked off the field, Peter Handscomb and Pat Cummins were batting on 28 and 25, respectively, as Australia trailed India’s first-innings total by 386 runs.

Brief scores:

India first innings: 622/7 declared in 167.2 overs

Australia 1st innings: 236/6 in 83.3 overs (Marcus Harris 79; Ravindra Jadeja 2/51, Kuldeep Yadav 3/71).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Ind vs Aus: Australia were 236/6 against India after bad light force early stumps
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition