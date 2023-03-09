Ind vs Aus 4th Test: Motera stadium gasps as PM Modi attends the match with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese

India has locked horns with Australia in the final and fourth Test of the 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Gujarat. Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first.

As much as the crowd was excited to enjoy the match, what happened next, left them gasping! Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese at the stadium and both PMs took a round of the field in a golf car. As the two PMs took a lap of the ground, the stadium’s audience was seen cheering and waving form their stands.

Modi and Albanese handed Test caps to Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith, captains of respective teams. A mammoth 1.32 lakh spectators reached the stadium to watch the match. Modi and Albanese met with the players ahead of the match.

India vs Australia Fourth Test: Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann.