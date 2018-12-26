Ind vs Aus 3rd Test: Debutante opener Mayank Agarwal hits half-century, visitors 80/1

Ind vs Aus 3rd Test live score

Boxing Day Test, Ind vs Aus 3rd Test live score: India made a steady start on day of the third Test on Boxing Day against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday. Debutant opener Mayank Agarwal hit half-century with right-hand batsman Cheteshwar Pujara at the other end.

Earlier in the morning, Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat. The visitors handed a debut to the opener Mayank Agarwal. He became the 295th Indian cricketer to make his appearance in whites. Also, he is the first-ever opener since 1947 to play his maiden Test on the Australian soil. Kohli also included left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja in place of injured R Ashwin.

The new opening pair of Hanuma Vihari (8) and Agarwal saw off the challenge until pacer Pat Cummins removed the former, ending 40-run opening partnership.

Meanwhile, Australia has not tinkered much with their winning combination in the Perth Test. However, Mitchell Marsh is back in the playing XI after being dropped for the first two Tests. Peter Handscomb has been benched in the Boxing Day Test.

The four-Test series between India and Australia is currently locked at 1-1.

Brief Scores: India 57/1 (Mayank Agarwal 34 not out, Cheteshwar Pujara 10 not out; Pat Cummins 1/11) vs Australia.

Australia: Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (C & WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah