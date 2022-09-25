IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Updates: India win toss, elect to bowl first; Playing XI named

India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Updates: The final clash between India and Australia in the 3-match T20I series has begun in Hyderabad. India has won the match and elected to field first. The stakes are high in this game after India won the last match, bringing the series level at 1-1. India were able to fill the gap in the series in the previous match that was reduced to 8 overs due to rains. Both the teams look to be in good form so far in the series. The Indian bowlers, however, seem to be struggling in throwing economic spells.

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd T20I Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd T20I weather report:

There are no chances of precipitation during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 26°C on the matchday with 77% humidity and 5-7 km/hr wind speed.

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd T20I pitch report:

Today’s match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The pitch at the stadium is batting-friendly. The pacers might face inconveniences initially but can get some assistance towards the second half of the match. Spinners are expected to be dominant in the middle overs.

