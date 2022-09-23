IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Preview: Time for another face-off! Squads, pitch report and more

India and Australia are all set for their second face-off on Friday in the T20I three-match series. The match is scheduled to take place in Nagpur’s Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. In the previous match between the teams, Australia won by 4 wickets and is currently leading the series by 1-0. In the first match, India scored their highest T20I total against Australia of 208 for 6 wickets (20 overs). Australia successfully chased the score with four balls still remaining of the last over.

Overall, both the teams have played 23 games against each other in T20Is, out of which, India has won 13 games while Australia has won in 9; one of the matches ended with no result. Notably, India and Australia last played a T20I series in December 2020, which India won by 2-1.

When and where to watch?

In India, the T20I match will air live on Star Sports Network and the online streaming of the 2nd T20I between India and Australia is available on Disney+ Hotstar. The toss for the match will take place at 7 pm IST and the match will begin by 7.30 pm IST.

India and Australia Squads

Both India and Australia have announced their squads for the T20I series. Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, and Ravi Bishnoi are not part of the India squad. For Australia, Mitchell Starc and David Warner will be missing from the squad.

Also Read | Harmanpreet Kaur scores sensational century; wins hearts by helping India win ODI series

Team India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (Wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Team Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Steven Smith, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade (Wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis.

Also Read | Ind vs Aus 1st T20I: Australia tear into Indian attack, gun down 209-run target to take 1-0 lead

Pitch report

Unlike Mohali’s pitch in the previous match, bowlers can expect better spells in Nagpur. According to ESPN, the average first-innings total has been 151 in the 12 T20Is played at this venue. On Friday, it’s expected to be mostly cloudy, with the temperature hovering around 25°C.