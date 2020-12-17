  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ind vs Aus 1st Test: India bats first after winning toss, Prithvi Shaw gets bowled for a duck

December 17, 2020 11:05 AM

India got off to a shaky start with opener Prithvi Shaw losing his wicket to Mitchell Starc’s clever bowling attack in the first over.

Ind vs Aus, India vs Australia, India vs Australia first test match, ind vs aus test toss, Adelaide, Virat Kohli, Tim Paine, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Mitchell StarcWhile India named their playing XI a day before the day/night pink ball match, Australia have included rookie all-rounder Cameron Green in their line-up. (Photo: BCCI/Twitter)

India vs Australia Adelaide Test: Indian cricket lovers woke up to a not-so-pleasing news from Australia. India got off to a shaky start with opener Prithvi Shaw losing his wicket to Mitchell Starc’s clever bowling attack in the first over. Shaw’s dismissal sparked a massive debate among Indian cricket fans with many saying that Shubhman Gill should have got the chance as an opener. At time of publishing this story, Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal were on crease.

Earlier in morning, India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test against Australia on Thursday. While India named their playing XI a day before the day/night pink ball match, Australia have included rookie all-rounder Cameron Green in their line-up.

The Teams India: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Australia: Tim Paine (c & wk), Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travid Head, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

 

