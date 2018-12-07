Ind vs Aus 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates: R Ashwin keeps Aussies in check

Australia made a slow start to reach 117 for 4 after lunch on day 2 of the Adelaide Test against India on Friday. (BCCI Twitter)

Ind vs Aus 1st Test Day 2 Live updates: Australia were 117 for 4 at tea in their first innings on the second day of the opening Test against India here on Friday. At the break, Peter Handscomb was batting on 33 while Travis Head was unbeaten on 17 runs. Australia still trail by 133 runs, after India made 250 in their first innings.

Post lunch, Ashwin bowled an incisive spell that tied down the Australian batsmen. He took 3 wickets for 38 runs. First up, Shaun Marsh (2) gifted his wicket immediately after resumption of lunch break. In the very first over, he went for a wild slash against Ashwin, but ended up playing on as Australia were reduced to 59/3. Usman Khawaja (28) and Handscomb then added 28 runs for the fourth wicket. The latter played some loose strokes at the start of his innings, but got some streaky boundaries off Mohammed Shami (0/26) to help the scoring rate moving.

Handscomb struck five boundaries, while Head hit a four as well, as the duo put on 30 runs for the fifth wicket, taking Australia past 100 in the 48th over.

Earlier in the morning, India’s first innings came to a quick end when an impatient Mohammed Shami (6) went after a short delivery from Josh Hazlewood (3/52) only to be caught behind down leg side. For the Aussies, Mitchell Starc (2/63), Pat Cummins (2/49) and Nathan Lyon (2/83) finished with two wickets each.

Thereafter, Australia did not have the best of starts as Ishant Sharma (1/9) bowled out Aaron Finch (0) with a fuller, inswinging delivery on only the third ball of their innings.

At stumps on day 1, the visitors were 250 for 9. Cheteshwar Pujara’s (123) 16th Test hundred saved India the blushes, after they were reduced to 86-5 at one stage on day 1 of Adelaide Test. Skipper Virat Kohli had earlier won the toss and opted to bat first.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 250 all out in 88 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 123; Josh Hazlewood 3/52).

Australia 1st Innings: 117 for 4 from 55 overs (Usman Khawaja 28, Peter Handscomb batting 33; Ishant Sharma 1/17, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/38).