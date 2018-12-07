Ind vs Aus 1st Test Day 2 highlights: Australia 191/7 in 88 overs, trail India by 59 runs at stumps

Ind vs Aus 1st Test Day 2 highlights: R Ashwin made the most of the slow surface during the post-lunch session as he met with success in building pressure on the hosts on the day 2 of the Adelaide Test against India on Friday. Ashwin has taken three wickets so far.

Australia made a slow start to reach 117 for 4 after lunch on day 2 of the Adelaide Test against India on Friday. (BCCI Twitter)

Ind vs Aus 1st Test Day 2 Live updates:Australia were 191 for 7 at close of play in their first innings on the second day of the opening Test against India here on Friday. Travis Head and Mitchell Starc were batting on 61 and 8 respectively on the draw of stumps. Australia still trail by 59 runs with 3 first innings wickets in hand.

Post lunch, Ashwin bowled an incisive spell that tied down the Australian batsmen. First up, Shaun Marsh (2) gifted his wicket immediately after resumption of lunch break. In the very first over, he went for a wild slash against Ashwin, but ended up playing on as Australia were reduced to 59/3. Usman Khawaja (28) and Handscomb then added 28 runs for the fourth wicket. The latter played some loose strokes at the start of his innings, but got some streaky boundaries off Mohammed Shami to help the scoring rate moving.

Handscomb struck five boundaries, while Head hit a four as well, as the duo put on 30 runs for the fifth wicket, taking Australia past 100 in the 48th over.

Earlier in the morning, India’s first innings came to a quick end when an impatient Mohammed Shami (6) went after a short delivery from Josh Hazlewood (3/52) only to be caught behind down leg side. For the Aussies, Mitchell Starc (2/63), Pat Cummins (2/49) and Nathan Lyon (2/83) finished with two wickets each.

Thereafter, Australia did not have the best of starts as Ishant Sharma bowled out Aaron Finch (0) with a fuller, inswinging delivery on only the third ball of their innings.

At stumps on day 1, the visitors were 250 for 9. Cheteshwar Pujara’s (123) 16th Test hundred saved India the blushes, after they were reduced to 86-5 at one stage on day 1 of Adelaide Test. Skipper Virat Kohli had earlier won the toss and opted to bat first.

Brief Scores:
India 1st Innings: 250 all out in 88 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 123; Josh Hazlewood 3/52).
Australia 1st Innings: 191 for 7 from 88 overs (Travis Head batting 61, Peter Handscomb 34; Ishant Sharma 2/31, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/50).

