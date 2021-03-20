Ind v Eng, T20I: England win toss & opt to field; India play T Natarajan instead of KL Rahul in series decider

Ind v Eng, T20I: India's Virat Kohli and teammates wait for an umpire's review at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. (Reuters/File image)

England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to field against India in the fifth and final T20 International here on Saturday.

India brought in left-arm pacer T Natarajan in place of opener K L Rahul. England named an unchanged team.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar and T Natarajan.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.