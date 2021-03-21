Ind v Eng, ODI Series Preview: Team India arrives in Pune; England drop injured Jofra Archer from squad

Ind v Eng, ODI series: England's Jonny Bairstow walks as India players celebrate his wicket during Fifth Twenty20 International of India v England series at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (Reuters image)

The Indian cricket team arrived here for the final leg of the ongoing series against England, which comprises three ODIs, beginning with the first game on Tuesday.

After claiming the four-Test series 3-1, which was played in Chennai and Ahmedabad, India on Saturday clinched the five-match T20 series by 3-2 margin at the refurbished Narendra Modi Stadium.

It is reliably learnt that the Indian team, led by skipper Virat Kohli, arrived here by a Chartered Flight from Ahmedabad at around 4.45 PM.

The three ODI matches are to be played at the MCA stadium in Gahunje, on the outskirts of the city, on March 23, 26 and 28, sans spectators.

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna, all-rounder Krunal Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav were included in India’s 18-member squad which was announced on Friday.

Apart from Kohli, the Indian squad also comprises Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and bowlers led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India had suffered a 1-2 loss in the ODI series in Australia last year.

England name squad for three-match ODI series against India, injured Jofra Archer dropped

An injured Jofra Archer was on Sunday omitted from a 14-member England squad for the three-match ODI series against India starting in Pune on Tuesday.

England captain Eoin Morgan on Saturday had revealed that Archer was likely to pull out of the ODI series and the ensuing IPL as the star pacer’s elbow injury has worsened.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board said that “Archer is returning to the UK for further management and investigation of his right elbow injury.

“He has been deemed unfit for selection for the ODI series that features matches on 23, 26 and 28 March,” the ECB said.

Three additional players — Jake Ball, Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan — who were a part of the just-concluded T20I series, which India won 3-2, will travel with the squad as cover.

England ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.