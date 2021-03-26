Ind vs Eng, 2nd ODI: England win toss and elect to field, Rishabh Pant replaces injured Iyer in India playing 11

India v England, 2nd ODI: India replaced injured Shreyas Iyer with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant while KL Rahul will purely play as a batsman.
Ind v Eng, 2nd ODI:: Indian captain Virat Kohli celebrates after winning the first One Day International cricket match between India and England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune. (PTI Photo)
England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field against India in the second ODI of the three-match series here on Friday.
India replaced injured Shreyas Iyer with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant while KL Rahul will purely play as a batsman.