Ind vs Eng, 2nd ODI: England win toss and elect to field, Rishabh Pant replaces injured Iyer in India playing 11

Ind v Eng, 2nd ODI:: Indian captain Virat Kohli celebrates after winning the first One Day International cricket match between India and England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune. (PTI Photo)

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field against India in the second ODI of the three-match series here on Friday.

India replaced injured Shreyas Iyer with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant while KL Rahul will purely play as a batsman.

Liam Livingstone replaced Sam Billings in the England playing XI while Dawid Malan came in place of Eoin Morgan. Reece Topley replaced Mark Wood.

Ind v Eng, 2nd ODI – The Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

England: Jos Buttler (c/wk), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.