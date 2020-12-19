Ind v Aus: Mohd Shami suffers wrist fracture, set to miss remainder of Test series; Siraj in line for debut

India v Australia: Mohammed Shami was hit on the elbow by a Pat Cummins short ball during India's second innings on Saturday which ended at a record lowest 36 for nine. He was taken to a hospital for scans, which revealed a fracture.
Mohammed Shami retires hurt after he was struck on the forearm on the third day of their cricket test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia. (AP Photo)
Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is set to miss the remaining three Tests against Australia after suffering a fracture on his bowling wrist during the series opener here.
