In search of next generation of superstars, WWE to hold first ever talent tryout in India

By: | Published: December 3, 2018 10:54 PM

WWE on Monday announced it will visit India in search of the next generation of superstars by holding its first-ever talent tryout here in March next year.

The four-day tryout will give up to 40 athletes from India the opportunity to showcase their abilities. (Representational photo)

The four-day tryout will give up to 40 athletes from India the opportunity to showcase their abilities with the goal of being selected to begin training at the state-of-the-art WWE Performance Center in Orlando, United State.

The talent pool will comprise elite performers with a diverse background in sports and athletics, including kushti, kabaddi, wrestling, American Football, basketball, combat sports, cricket and body building.

“India has an extremely large and passionate fanbase and remains a top priority for WWE as we continue to localize content globally,” said Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative.

“I am confident this latest talent tryout will result in a world-class pool of athletes ready to pursue their dream of becoming the next WWE Superstar from India.”

A major success story from WWE’s global talent recruiting efforts is Kavita Devi of Haryana, who was discovered at WWE’s first open tryout in Dubai in April 2017.

Kavita made WWE history becoming the first woman from India to compete in a WWE ring when she made her debut in the inaugural Mae Young Classic. She has also competed on WWE’s biggest stage during the Women’s Battle Royal at WrestleMania in New Orleans.

