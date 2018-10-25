In numbers: Virat Kohli’s journey from 0 to 10,000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli scored 157 not out against Windies on Wednesday.

A few years back at an event to celebrate his 100th international century, Sachin Tendulkar was asked which batsman he thinks can break his record. The master blaster replied that he would like to see an Indian reach the milestone, adding that there a couple of boys present in the room – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – with the potential to better his record. While both the players have a long way to go past Sachin, Kohli Wednesday entered the territory which was unchartered till 2001 when Sachin Tendulkar became the first player to invade it. Kohli became the 13th batsman to score 10,000 runs in ODI cricket, reaching the milestone in just 205 innings – 54 less than Tendulkar.

Kohli’s journey to 10,000 runs has been remarkable with the Indian skipper improving with each passing year, leaving his admirers short of adjectives. “If I were you, I would visit the bookstore and pick up the Oxford dictionary,” Shastri had said after a Kohli century guided India to victory over South Africa in February.

Here is a look at his journey from 0 to 10,000 runs in numbers:

1. 0-1000 runs: innings – 24; average – 52.63

This was probably the only phase Kohli wasn’t a regular starter in the team. He made his debut against Sri Lanka as an opener and played 15 of his first 27 matches against the same opposition. With Sachin, Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir forming the top 3, Kohli was in and out of the team and took 24 innings to reach 1000 runs. This included just two half-centuries. However, his average in this period was 52.63.

2. 1,000-2,000 runs: innings – 29; average – 38.46

During this phase of his career, Kohli’s average was just 38.46 but he made his presence felt at the big stage scoring his first World Cup hundred against Bangladesh in 2011 and later, went on to win the tournament. Kohli scored three centuries during this period and also cemented his place at number three.

3. 2,000-3000 runs: innings – 22; average – 52.63

This was the time when Kohli started making some noise and smashed his first century away from home in Cardiff. He averaged 52.63 in this period and scored three centuries. These were the early signs of what was about to come.

4. 3,000-4000 runs: innings – 18; average – 62.50

Two knocks define this period – an 86-ball 133 not out against Sri Lanka in Hobart to help India chase 321 runs in less than 37 overs and a 183 against Pakistan at the Asia Cup – Kohli’s highest ODI score till date. He scored 5 centuries in this period at an average of 62.50 and started to fill in for Sachin Tendulkar. This phase also saw Kohli’s strike-rate go above 90 for the first time.

5. 4,000-5000 runs: innings – 21; average – 66.66

Kohli captained India for the first time and continued his One-Day form even as he struggled a bit in Tests. He improved his average to 66.66 and took his strike-rate above 100 for the first time. This phase saw Kohli scoring another 4 centuries.

6. 5,000-6000 runs: innings – 22; average – 47.61

It was a relatively slow phase for Kohli who averaged 47.61 and managed three centuries. However, during the same time, he improved as a Test batsman and worked on his weakness against the moving ball.

7. 6,000-7000 runs: innings – 25; average – 47.61

Kohli celebrated in style after scoring a century against Pakistan at the World Cup in Australia and also took over as the Test captain after Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from the longer format. He scored 4 centuries during this phase with an average of 47.61.

8. 7,000-8000 runs: innings – 14; average – 100

Kohli hit the purple patch and had Bradman-esque stats during this period. He scored 1000 runs in just 14 innings at an unbelievable average of 100 and strike rate of 112.86. He scored three centuries in this period and became the role model of fitness lovers in India. This was also the first time when he scored 1,000 runs in a calendar year.

9. 8,000-9000 runs: innings – 19; average – 71.42

Almost everytime Virat Kohli came out to bat, he was scoring a century. The Indian skipper tied the knot with Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and kept his red-hot form going scoring at an average of 71.42. He scored 5 centuries during this period – most of them coming against top sides.

10. 9,000-10,000 runs: innings – 11; average – 125

INHUMAN – is how Tamim Iqbal described Virat Kohli last week. The Indian skipper responded by scoring two centuries against Windies and completing 10,000 ODI runs. His last 1,000 runs came from just 11 innings at an average of 125 with the help of 5 tons.