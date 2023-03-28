In Mumbai Indians’ stunning WPL victory, Harmanpreet Kaur overcomes World Cup heartbreak

‘Can’t be unluckier than this,’ skipper Harmanpreet Kaur had said after India’s heartbreaking semi-final defeat in the T20 World Cup against Australia in South Africa last month. On Sunday, the tables turned at the Brabourne Stadium and Kaur was able to not only overcome her World Cup heartbreak but also lived the majestic moment of becoming the champions of the inaugural season of the Women Premier League.

Talking to media after the presentation ceremony, Kaur said that her team focused on not winning the trophy but to look for the ‘winning moments’. “(Right from start) we were talking about winning the moments. We were not looking for the trophy, we were looking to win all the moments. (We thought) if we win the moments, the trophy will come automatically,” Kaur told reporters after Mumbai Indians’ title win on Sunday.

While Kaur’s captaincy is something everyone is talking about, the bowlers of Mumbai Indians also need to be mentioned. The Mumbai Indians bowlers played a critical role towards the end of the match that helped the team to lift the trophy by beating Delhi Capitals. They remained absolutely ruthless, played to precision and maintained right amount of aggression to keep up the pressure.

Many have said that the much-awaited WPL will also help the national teams and Kaur didn’t miss that either. The India captain was impressed with how Delhi Capitals players Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav added 52 runs from just 24 balls for the unbroken 10th wicket, and asked them after the game to play similarly for the national team.

Rohit ‘hitman’ Sharma of Mumbai Indian (men) and other team members were also seen celebrating the win of the franchise in the inaugural finale. Sharma and other players were seen giving a standing ovation to Kaur and company.

(With inputs from PTI)