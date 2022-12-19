Indian National Blind Cricket Team celebrates 3rd consecutive T20 World Cup win

The Indian national blind cricket team won its third consecutive T20 World Cup on Saturday. India clinched a 120-run victory over Bangladesh at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Indian skipper Ajay Kumar Reddy chose to bat after winning the toss, and his team eventually set Bangladesh a formidable target of 277 runs. Runner-up and winner trophies were presented by Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot where Sunil Ramesh was awarded man of the match.

The Indian Blind Cricket Team creates history yet again, winning the 3rd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind 2022 title for the third time! 🇮🇳🏆#OtherMenInBlue #INDvBAN #WorldCup #blindcricket pic.twitter.com/Lwr7G8s7fM — Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) (@blind_cricket) December 17, 2022

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu took to Twitter to congratulate the team. “Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Cricket team on their victory in the T20 World Cup for Blind! This bunch of resilient boys has demonstrated that nothing is insurmountable for those who have grit and determination. It is indeed a proud moment. My best wishes for their future,” she wrote.

Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Cricket team on their victory in T20 World Cup for Blind! This bunch of resilient boys has demonstrated that nothing is insurmountable for those who have grit and determination. It is indeed a proud moment. My best wishes for their future. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 17, 2022

In blind cricket, every team has eleven players which comprise 4 fully-blind players, 3 partially-blind players, and 4 partially-sighted players. As per the rules, the players use a plastic ball instead of a standard cricket ball. It is fitted with ball bearings so that it makes a noise on throwing. The wickets on the ground are made of metal tubes where all three are attached together.