The Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) on February 23 (Monday), announced a landmark $100 million capital commitment from ten franchise partners across India, marking the largest private investment in Indian golf history. Each franchise has committed approximately $10 million over ten years, signaling a long-term strategic bet on professionalizing and democratizing golf across India and beyond.

The franchise rights have been awarded to leading business entities across Hyderabad (Phoenix), Mumbai (Atri), Kolkata (Flyingman Academy), Delhi (RVR Infra), Chennai (Vimtra Ventures), Visakhapatnam (Green Fuels), Goa (Auro Realty), Bengaluru (GolfKonnekt), Punjab (Krishna Auto) and Gurugram ( Honer Homes Consortium). The ten-city format ensures pan-India representation and brings professional golf to key metropolitan and emerging markets.

Beyond the league operations, franchise partners have committed to a collective $250 million infrastructure investment to build accessible golf facilities, including compact 8–10-acre courses in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Commenting on the announcement, Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, IGPL in a statement said, “This is not a traditional sports investment it’s a strategic platform for business amplification and nation-building through sports. Our franchise partners come from Pharma, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Venture Capital, and they see IGPL as a multi-decade opportunity to build a sports culture while leveraging the platform for their core businesses. The $100 million commitment reflects their conviction in our vision.”

“We’re not just creating a league, we’re building an ecosystem. From village courses to global tournaments, IGPL will make golf accessible, competitive, and commercially viable. Our three-continent launch strategy and infrastructure mandate position us as a transformative force in global golf, not just Indian golf,” he added.

The league format, tournament schedule, and player auction details will be announced in the coming weeks, the release added.

FRANCHISE OWNERSHIP DETAILS

S.No City Franchise Owner 1 Hyderabad Phoenix 2 Mumbai Atri 3 Kolkata Flyingman Academy 4 Delhi RVR Infra 5 Chennai Vimtra Ventures 6 Visakhapatnam Green Fuels 7 Goa Auro Realty 8 Bengaluru GolfKonnekt 9 Punjab Krishna Auto 10 Gurugram Honer Homes Consortium

What did franchise partners of IGPL said?

Hyderabad Franchise Owner (Phoenix)- This franchise brings Hyderabad onto one of the biggest new stages in Indian golf. Golf in India has always had the talent, what it needed was the right platform. The IGPL provides exactly that, and we are proud to represent Hyderabad in this landmark league.

Mumbai Franchise Owner (Atri)- Mumbai is a city that has always embraced champions, and the IGPL gives us the opportunity to build one. We at Atri are proud to back a league that is set to transform the professional golf landscape in India. This franchise is more than an investment. We look forward to making Mumbai’s presence felt on every fairway.

Kolkata Franchise Owner (Flyingman Academy)- Kolkata has a proud sporting legacy, and we are honoured to add professional golf to that story through the IGPL. At Flyingman Academy, developing talent is at the heart of everything we do. We are committed to building a team that this city is truly proud of.

Delhi Franchise Owner (RVR Infra)- As a company that has built foundations across India, we understand the value of getting the groundwork right. Our IGPL franchise in Delhi is built on that same principle, a strong foundation, a clear vision, and the determination to compete at the top. Delhi deserves nothing less than the best, and that is exactly what we intend to deliver.

Chennai Franchise Owner (Vimtra Ventures)- When the IGPL opportunity came up, we felt Chennai simply had to be part of it. Vimtra came in with the idea of doing this properly, building a franchise it can stand behind over time. We’re not looking at this as a short-term move, but as a serious, long-term commitment to the sport and to Chennai.

Gurugram Franchise Owner (Honer Homes Consortium)- Gurugram is a city defined by ambition and rapid growth, and we are proud to be part of shaping its sporting future through the IGPL. Honer Homes is delighted to support a league that is taking world-class golf to new audiences across India.

What is Golf Growth Initiative?

Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL), in partnership with the Indian Golf Union (IGU), Women’s Golf Association of India (WGAI), PGA Of India (PGAI) and The Golf Foundation (TGF) the league has launched the , an ambitious programme designed to take golf directly into schools and playgrounds across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Athletes, regardless of their background will have access to world-class infrastructure and direct mentorship from legends like Jeev Milkha Singh, Shiv Kapur, Jyoti Randhawa, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Gaurav Ghei and SSP Chawrasia.