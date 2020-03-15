If IPL-13 happens, it will be a truncated one: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Suspended till April 15 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th edition of IPL can only be a truncated one provided the situation improves, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said on Saturday at the end of the IPL governing council meeting in Mumbai on Saturday Asked if the cash-rich event could be a curtailed one, Ganguly said, “It will happen, because if it is April 15, then, in any case 15 days are gone, it has to be truncated.

How truncated, how many games, I can’t say at the moment. BCCI and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises in the Saturday meeting reiterated that safety of fans, athletes and employees is paramount, keeping in line with the BCCI’s decision to postpone the IPL till April 15 in the wake of the outbreak of Coronavirus The 13th edition of the IPL was initially scheduled to commence on March 29 and en on May 24 “The board will continue to monitor and work closely with the Government of India, state governments and other state regulatory bodies to decide on the future course of action in the best interest of public health,” the BCCI said in a statement following the IPL Governin Council meeting “We met with the owners, to tell them how it can happen and where do we stand at the moment.

At the moment, it is just postponed. We will assess the situation,” Ganguly said “It will be reassessed every week. I can’t say at the moment (about any deadline). It has to be worked around. As much as we want to host the IPL, we also need to be careful about the security,” he added Parth Jindal, co-owner, Delhi Capitals, and directo PSat JSW Sports, in a twee said all possible scenario were discussed. Jindal said “another meeting would be required after a few day to finalise based on th Covid-19 situation.

Six to seven options were discussed during the meeting, including a curtailed IPL, BCCI sources told news agency PTI There are mounting concerns within the industry whether the gaming schedule for the seven-week-lon tournament will be slashed to four or five weeks following the decision to push back the sporting event.

Reduced time period means two matches could be scheduled in a day, impacting viewership. As many as 462 million viewers watched the IPL last year on Star network channels, about 12% higher compared to the previous season, BAR data showed Actor Shahrukh Khan co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders tweeted that the BCCI and team owners in consultation with the government will keep a close watch and decide the way forward in the healt interest of everyone In the event of the IPL being a closed-door affair, about 10% of teams’ total revenues are likely to get impacted, according to analysts.

An IPL team typically makes R300 crore-R450 crore in revenues. Bulk of teams revenues’ comes from their share of media rights. Companies’ filings with the RoC showed Kolkata Knight Riders made R448 crore in revenues in FY19, Chennai Super Kings made R417.83 crore, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians earned R424 crore and R393 crore in revenues, respectively in FY19 Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia said that BCCI, IPL and broadcaster Star India are clear that “we are not looking at financial loss,” according to media reports.