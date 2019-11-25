‘If he’s in good mood’: Australian Test captain Tim Paine takes a dig at Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Tim Paine engage in verbal joust during India’s last tour to Australia. (AP/File Photo)

Australian Test captain Tim Paine does not shy away from sledging whether he is behind the stumps or addressing a presser. Paine took a dig at his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli and said Australia would love to play at the Gabba and would seek Indian skipper’s “permission” to start the Test series in Brisbane. Addressing a press conference after Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and five runs, the Australian skipper also said they may even play a day-night match “if he is in good mood”.

Paine came up with a sarcastic response when asked if Australia would want to start the Border-Gavaskar series at Brisbane. “Yeah, well, we will be certainly trying. We will have to run that by Virat (Kohli). We will get an answer from him at some stage I’m sure. That’s where we like to start our summer and it has been for a long long time except for last summer,” Paine said.

India will tour Australia exactly one year from now to play a four-match Test series Down Under while Australia are touring India for a three-match ODI series in January next year.

During their tour last year to Australia, India had refused to play a day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide, citing lack of experience. This time around, the Indian side had a wonderful show as Kohli’s team clinched their first Pink Ball Test against Bangladesh on Day 3 thrashing Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in Kolkata.

“As I said we’ll ask Virat and see if we can get his permission to play here and maybe even get a Pink-ball Test if he’s in a good mood. So we’ll wait and see,” he said.

The Gabba — a fortress for Australia — has long been the venue of the Australian summer where the team start their home Test series but it was abandoned for the four-match series against India last year and the first Test was played at Adelaide. Other matches were held at traditional venues of Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

Kohli has reiterated that he is open to playing a pink-ball Test in Australia as long as India could get a day-night practice match at the venue.

Kohli’s stand has drawn closer the possibility of a day-night Test between India and Australia.