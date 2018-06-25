Iceland vs Croatia LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and where to watch Live telecast in India on TV

Iceland will take on Croatia in a Group D encounter of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia. Croatia is on a magical run and has already booked a spot in the knockout stages.

Iceland vs Croatia LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Iceland will take on Croatia in a Group D encounter of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia. Croatia is having a dream run and have already booked a spot in the knockout stages. A lot depends on Croatia’s result against Iceland, as even a draw will end the latters campaign. Handing Argentina their heaviest group defeat since 1958, Croatia could become the fourth team in the history of the World Cup to win all three of their group games without conceding a goal.

However, even a win might not be enough for Iceland, as they will need to keep an eye on Argentina’s meeting with Nigeria. If Nigeria win, Iceland will go out. If Argentina draw or win, it will all come down to goal difference. Iceland defeated Croatia 1-0 in their World Cup Qualifiers for Russia 2018.

When will Iceland vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Iceland vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 26, 2018.

Where will Iceland vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Iceland vs Croatia, FIFA world cup will be held at Rostov Arena, Rostov-On-Don.

What time will Iceland vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Iceland vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 11.30 pm IST.

How to watch Iceland vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Iceland vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Iceland vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Iceland vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

ICELAND

Goalkeepers: Hannes Halldorsson (Randers/DEN), Runar Runarsson (Nordsjaelland/DEN), Frederik Schram (Roskilde/DEN)

Defenders: Kari Arnason (Aberdeen/SCO), Holmar Eyjolfsson (Levski Sofia/BUL), Rurik Gislason (Sandhausen/GER), Sverrir Ingason (Rostov/RUS), Hordur Magnusson (Bristol City/ENG), Birkir Saevarsson (Valur), Ragnar Sigurdsson (Rostov/RUS), Ari Skulason (Lokeren/BEL)

Midfielders: Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa/ENG), Samuel Fridjonsson (Valerenga/NOR), Johann Gudmundsson (Burnley/ENG), Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City/WAL), Emil Hallfredsson (Udinese/ITA), Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton/ENG), Olafur Skulason (Karabukspor/TUR), Arnor Traustason (Malmo/SWE)

Forwards: Jon Bodvarsson (Reading/ENG), Alfred Finnbogason (Augsburg/GER), Albert Gudmundsson (PSV/NED), Bjorn Sigurdarson (Rostov/RUS)

CROATIA

Goalkeepers: Danijel Subasic (Monaco/FRA), Lovre Kalinic (Gent/BEL), Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb)

Defenders: Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow/RUS), Domagoj Vida (Besiktas/TUR), Ivan Strinic (Sampdoria/ITA), Dejan Lovren (Liverpool/ENG), Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Josip Pivaric (Dynamo Kiev/UKR), Tin Jedvaj (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Duje Caleta-Car (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT)

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid/ESP), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona/ESP), Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid/ESP), Milan Badelj (Fiorentina/ITA), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan /ITA), Filip Bradaric (Rijeka)

Forwards: Mario Mandzukic (Juventus/ITA), Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan/ITA), Nikola Kalinic (AC Milan/ITA), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim/GER), Marko Pjaca (Schalke/GER), Ante Rebic (Eintracht/GER)