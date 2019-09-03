ICC World Test Championship: Virat Kohli’s men top chart after 2-0 series win over West Indies

Virat Kohli leads his team off the filed after day four of the second Test cricket match against West Indies at Sabina Park cricket ground in Kingston, Jamaica on Monda. (AP/PTI)

Virat Kohli’s men have climbed to the top of the ladder in the ICC World Test Championship points table after crushing West Indies in the two-match series. Team India earned 120 points after crushing the hosts by 257 runs in the second Test match on Monday. The team is followed by New Zealand, which too handed a crushing blow to Sri Lanka by an innings and 65 runs in the second match of their tour, getting 60 points in a same number of matches. Sri Lanka is currently in the third position, with a same number of points.

With the Ashes series on, all eyes are on Australia and England. While Australia and England have both played three Test matches each after the commencement of the championship, the former is at fourth, while the latter stands at the fifth position as of now. Both sides have 32 points each.

As many as nine teams are involved in the championship. All teams will play nine bilateral series. While teams, will play six at home, they will play three outside. Teams will be given points as per the result of a match and not the Test series.

Points that teams will get for winning a single Test will depend on the number of Test matches they are playing in the Test series. Kohli’s men had got 60 points in the first Test against the Caribbean as the series had only two Test matches. In case of a draw in the next match both sides will share the points.

On the other hand, in case of a five-Test match series like Ashes, the team that win a Test match will get 12 points.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has lost his rank 1 position after Australia’s Steve Smith toppled him in the batsman’s chart. Among bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah is on the third position in the latest ICC Test Rankings .

The Indian skipper Kohli slipped to second rank after his first-ball duck in the Jamaica Test. On the other hand, Smith got back to the top spot on the back of his superb performance with the bat against England in the first two matches of the Ashes.