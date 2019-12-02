ICC World Test Championship: India lead points table, 120 points ahead of second-placed Australia

Virat Kohli’s men have two wins against West Indies, three-Test victories against South Africa and two against Bangladesh.

Team India is currently placed on the top of the ICC World Test Championship Points Table 2019 with 360 points. Since the Test championship was introduced, Virat Kohli’s men have two wins against West Indies, three-Test victories against South Africa and two against Bangladesh, that included a day-night Test.

As per rules of the Test series, nine teams in the tournament will play as many bilateral series. Each team will play six series at home and three away. They will be marked on points table according to results in Test matches and not series.

Points awarded to the team for winning the match depends on the number of Tests in the series. Here’s an example. Kohli’s boys were awarded 60 points after winning the first Test against the West Indies. It was a two-match series. In case the next Test match ended in a draw or without any result, both teams will get 30 points.

In case a team is playing a five-match Test series, says, for example, an Ashes series between Australia and England, the winning team will get 24 points. The series either comprising two-match or five will comprise of 120 points each.

India is closely followed by Australia, which is fresh from its series clean sweep against the visiting Pakistan team. The third position currently is bagged by New Zealand, after a comprehensive victory against Sri Lanka in the final of the two-match series, which the Kiwis won by .an innings and 65 runs.